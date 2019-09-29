Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman Funeral Home Inc
7 S Decatur St
Strasburg, PA 17579
(717) 687-7644
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Clay Green III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Clay Green III Obituary
Clay Green of Conestoga, Pa. passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.

He was born in Abington, Pa. to the late Raymond C. Green Jr. and Ruth H. Finley Green. He was the loving husband of Maureen "Rene" Green, to whom he was married for 55 years.

Clay was a graduate of Jenkintown High School and Drexel University.

He was employed by Safeguard Business Systems as a Regional Sales Manager in Maple Glen, Pa. before being transferred to Gaithersburg, Md. From there he was promoted to General Manager and transferred to Richardson, Texas for six years. The family returned to Doylestown, Pa. in 1982, where he continued with Safeguard for two more years.

Since his youth, Clay always had a passion for motorcycles, classic cars, and especially brass era antique cars. When the opportunity arose to purchase a local auto salvage yard in 1984, he jumped at the opportunity and became the proud new owner of Pipersville Auto Recycling. Clay, along with his son David, successfully ran the business for 20 years before his retirement.

In retirement, Clay continued to expand his car collection, both restoring and repairing his beloved vehicles as well as sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise with his many friends in the hobby. He logged more than 40,000 miles touring the country in his 1909 Pierce Arrow. He was a member of many classic and antique car clubs including DVCC, HCCA, AACA, as well being the founder of the very popular BBC (Beautiful Brass Cars) Tour, which has been enjoyed by many for over 15 years. He could be seen every year at the AACA Fall meeting and car show at Hershey holding court at "Clay's Corner," and at the Carlisle events.

Clay is survived by his wife, Maureen "Rene," and son, David and his wife, Denise, as well as his sister, Barbara (Green) Bookman.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eddie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Willows at Historic Strasburg, 1500 Historic Dr., Strasburg, PA 17579.

Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made in Clay's name to: and/or the .

To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.,

Strasburg, Pa.

bachmansnyder.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now