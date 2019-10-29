|
|
On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, with his loving daughter by his side at the Wyalusing Valley Retirement and Personal Care Home, Ralph Arthur Wolbach was called home to the Lord. He was 91.
Son of Clinton O. and Hope (Kunsman) Wohlbach, Ralph was born Sept. 27, 1928 at home in Ironville, Wassergass, Pa. He spent his youth working the family farm and was an active member of 4H. Before graduating in 1947 from Nockamixon High School, he was known for his athleticism and was involved in various sporting clubs.
An original greaser, he treasured his 1942 Indian Motorcycle until meeting his wife of 23 years, Charlotte, at the age of 19.
It was while working at a general store and at Ingersoll Rand he realized his love of sales. The pinnacle of this career was with the department store Montgomery Ward. Here he was trained by corporate and even while traveling all over New England with his family he took pride in breaking his own records each year. His last post was manager in Metuchen, N.J.
His Uncle Sam work career came to a close with other positions held at Botany 500 with his wife and at Eastern Rotorcraft.
Upon retiring, he met Robert Campbell where the family and wife, Joan, took him under their wings. He enjoyed his days maintaining the property and being a part of the community that is Campbells Insurance Agency, Doylestown, Pa.
The heart of a servant in 2006, he joined the Bucks County Family Friends Program. It was here that he was a surrogate grandfather to a sweet young man "Brady."
He loved his faith, his family, auctions, farmers markets, wine festivals, and the company of a fine lady.
He lived a full and adventurous life on his terms. His hobbies included traveling; once proud to circle the globe without leaving an airport in 24 hours and taking the Amtrak from coast to coast, he enjoyed listening to the Indy 500 and watching competitive horse races.
Forever the son of a farmer, he at one time raised over 500 rabbits! Up until his last days used his green thumb to garden ALL the tomatoes.
This past year he was honored to receive from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania recognition in honor of his 90th birthday. He was surrounded by family and friends as Representative Tina Pickett bestowed this great citizenship and service award.
Ralph was an engaged member of Salem United Methodist Church, Springtown, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving stepmother, Nellie (Snyder) Wohlbach; his first wife, Charlotte Urban Wohlbach Armstrong; their firstborn daughter, "Baby Girl" Wohlbach (Feb. 16, 1952); his older brothers, Kenneth K. Wohlbach and Howard C. Wohlbach; and his beloved nephew, Wilbur E. Wohlbach.
He is survived by his sister, Laura A. Wohlbach Momich of Springtown, Pa.; his brother, Harry E. Wohlbach (Beverly Foster) of Macungie, Pa.; the gold thread of his words, his only child, Ruth Hope Wohlbach Leichliter and son-in-law, Russell E. Leichliter, of Laceyville Pa.; grandchildren, Faith Hope Leichliter Rodill (Tobias) of Oakton, Va. and Daniel Nathan Leichliter (Devoni) of Laceyville, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Hunter Russell Leichliter and Olivia R. Leichliter, Benjamin, Hannah, Celia and Samuel Rodill, and Frankie Rosato; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ralph's Life will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Salem United Methodist Church, 3365 PA SR 212, Springtown, PA 18081. Fellowship downstairs to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's honor to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344.
Sheldon Funeral Homes,
Wyalusing, Pa.
sheldonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2019