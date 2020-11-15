1/1
Ralph F. Lockard
1923 - 2020
Ralph F. Lockard passed away peacefully at his home on November 12, 2020 with family and friends at his side. He was 97.

Husband of the late Ethel Lockard, he is survived by his children Wayne Lockard, Kimberly Jordan, Melanie Koffel and Frank Lockard, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph was born and raised in Cumberland, MD. He was a proud army veteran that served his country in the Philippines during WWII. He built his own home in Warminster where he resided for over 60 years. Ralph was an avid do-it-yourselfer and always had a project going in his garage or basement workshop.

Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or Disabled American Veterans.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to the family
Jeanette Domanico
Friend
