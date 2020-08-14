1/1
Ralph Raymond Pisani
Ralph was preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Mary Massaro Verruto and Josephine Pisani Lerro. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins who dearly loved him. Ralph had a deep faith in God, and will be buried at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery New Hope, PA where the Pisani's faithfully attended and Ralph and his wife Barbara became Elders and Ralph, Church Treasurer. Ralph's favorite line was, "Be kind to my virtues and blind to my faults."

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service and interment will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Church Cemetery, New Hope. His services will be live streamed beginning at 10:30 am, via Ralph's website obituary on www.fluehr.com.

The Pisani Family invites you to make a donation payable to: "The Ralph and Barbara Pisani Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund" Bucks County Community College Foundation, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940.

We encourage you to leave a Memorial Message for his family on the funeral home website.

Fluehr Funeral Home




Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2020.
