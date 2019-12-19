|
Raymond A. Robison of Horsham passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Luther Woods. He was 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. (Iams) Robison; his children, Raymond A. Robison Jr. and Richard B. Robison and his wife, Gene Ventura; and his siblings, George "Hicey" Robison, Georgia Robison and Doris Berry.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will be held privately.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019