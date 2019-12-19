Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Robison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Robison Obituary
Raymond A. Robison of Horsham passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Luther Woods. He was 82.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. (Iams) Robison; his children, Raymond A. Robison Jr. and Richard B. Robison and his wife, Gene Ventura; and his siblings, George "Hicey" Robison, Georgia Robison and Doris Berry.

Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will be held privately.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -