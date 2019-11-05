|
Raymond C. Fegley of Warminster passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was 85.
He was the beloved husband of Elsie M. (Ritchie) Fegley, with whom he had shared 62 years of marriage.
He was born in Shamokin, Pa., son of the late Raymond V. and Katherine E. Fegley.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Raymond D. Fegley (Lori) and Janice K. Shurtleff (David), his grandchildren, Amanda Roque (Jonathan), Rachel Yerger (Matthew), Ariel Belli (Dennis), Kyle Belli, Jason Shurtleff, and Matthew Fegley, and three great grandchildren.
Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Past Master and active member for over 65 years of Jerusalem Lodge No. 506, F&AM. He also belonged to the following organizations: LuLu Temple Shriners, LuLu Stewards, Legion of Honor, and The Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of the Knights Templar, Abington Royal Arch Chapter, Lehigh Consistory, American Legion, and the Boy Scouts of America.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro, followed by a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Raymond's name may be made to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
