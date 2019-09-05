|
Raymond E. Lees of Souderton passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was 89.
He was the husband of Gloria (DiGiovan) Lees.
A visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969, and again from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 5, 2019