Raymond J. Kelly of Warrington died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was 79.
Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Judith E. Kelly.
Born and raised in Spangler, Pa. (now Northern Cambria), he was the son of the late Levi and Mary Kelly. Ray took one giant leap when he left his job as a small-town shoe factory manager and moved to Greenbelt, Md. in 1967 to work as a computer card reader for the Sperry Rand Corporation. He soon advanced to work on a team that developed telemetry used by NASA in the Apollo 11 mission. His career as a computer programmer and project engineer spanned 36 years until he retired in 2003 from CSC Corporation.
Ray was meticulous at work and at home. Friends knew him to be quick with a joke. As a young man he loved to dance with Judy to the music of the big bands. In his retirement years he became an avid cook. Foremost, Ray will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend.
He will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Paula Kelly (Gary Toth) and Cindy Kelly; his son, Shawn Kelly (Jennifer); six cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Andrew, Lewis, Mathew, Dylan and Charlie; and one great grandchild.
Ray was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Jr., and four older siblings.
Ray's family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11 a.m. at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington.
Ray loved his childhood dog Skippy like a brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
