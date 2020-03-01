|
|
Raymond Lee Hanks of Hatfield, Pa. passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 91.
The youngest of four children, Ray was born Aug. 17, 1928 to Adonice and Alicia (Crader) Hanks of Lake Arthur, La. His siblings were Luisa (Breaux), Francis and Aristille.
After high school, Raymond joined the U.S. Army and then the Air Force, where he served for 20 years. He was stationed around the States, Puerto Rico, Japan and Spain.
While in Spain, he was introduced to a fashion model, Margarita Prieto Puertas, who he married on June 5, 1957. Ray and Marga lived in Spain for nine years before returning to the States, where they settled in Warminster, Pa. to raise their family.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and beloved wife.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Denise), Paul (Susie), Elizabeth (Bob), and Ray Jr. (Elle), his grandchildren, Megan, Patrick, Jennifer, Timothy, Caroline, Amy, Daniel, and Gracie, and great- granddaughter, Shea.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Perkasie, PA 18944, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray's name to "The Willows of Living Branches," 2343 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield, PA 19440.
For full obituary, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 1, 2020