Rebecca Ann Stakun passed away Oct. 5, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.



She is survived by her husband, Garrett Wayne Stults; and their daughter, June Elizabeth Stults. She is also survived by her brother, David Josesph "Joe" Stakun, and parents, David Joseph Stakun and Patricia (Naughton) Stakun.



Born Aug. 16, 1984, in Arlington Heights, Ill., Becky grew up in Doylestown, with her brother, Joe. She attended George Washington University in D.C., graduating in 2006 with a double major in International Affairs and a BA in Russian Language and Literature. She worked in D.C. and after a short stint in the Peace Corps in Kyrgyzstan, Becky decided to continue her education and started at the University of Kansas in 2011 where she earned her Ph.D in Slavic Languages and Literature in 2017. While studying at the University of Kansas, she met Garrett, and they were married on July 6th, 2014 in Lawrence, KS. Their daughter, June Elizabeth Stults was born September 24, 2016.



After graduating they moved to Maryland where Becky started work for the Department of Defense as a Russian Language Analyst.



Becky loved to travel and made several trips to Russia, as well as Europe and Kazakhstan. She spoke Russian, Kyrgyz, Bosnian/Croation/Serbian, German and Spanish. Her intelligence, wit and charm endeared her to everyone she met and her kindness and unpretentious attitude created many friendships. She was a loving wife and mother who left this world far too soon.



