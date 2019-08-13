|
Reed J. Siegel of New Hope died at his home of an apparent cardiac event on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was 59.
He was the beloved husband for three years to Melinda "Lynn" Pagliei Siegel.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Arlene Krasnow Siegel, brother of the late Douglas Siegel, and son- in-law of the late John A. and Aileen E. Walch Pagliei.
Reed was a resident of Buckingham and New Hope for the past several years. He was a graduate of Scotch Plains High School and attended Curry College in Boston.
Reed was full of energy and great ideas and had a real sense for business development. He spent many enjoyable years working at his family's business, after which he opened and ran "The Health Food Store" successfully for 18 years. He had a true passion for helping people and his store provided him that opportunity.
He enjoyed gardening, swimming, anything outdoors, long walks in the local parks and had a passion for skiing. He also was a car enthusiast and looked forward to working on his cars.
Reed was a kind and loving husband and father that loved his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter, Olivia Siegel and her mother, Sandra Siegel; his father, Jules Siegel; his sister, Heidi Elwell; and four nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. John A. Pagliei Jr., DDS and his fiancée, Marilyn Entenman.
Reed's family will receive condolences from 10:30 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 13, 2019