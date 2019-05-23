|
|
Regetta L. Kirby of North Wales passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence. She was 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kirby, who died in 1977.
Born in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Samuel S. and Julia (Politano) Casertano.
She is survived by her son, Norbert "Bud" Kirby, along with extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019