Regina A. Messick

Regina A. Messick Obituary
Regina A. Messick of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 93.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Marie MacDonald and Regina Serianni, and grandsons, Richard and James Baubonis.

Funeral services will be held privately.

The family request donations be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Rd., Suite 204, Doylestown, PA 18902, in Regina's memory.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020
