Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Regina B. Didalowsky

Regina B. Didalowsky Obituary
Regina B. Didalowsky of Cape May Court House, N.J., formerly of Hatboro, Pa., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was 72.

Regina is survived by her husband, Andrew Didalowsky; her son, Andy Didalowsky (Bridget Lamb); her brother, Lester Gardyasz; her sister, Henryka Wrzos; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Maddie, and Brittany; her great grandchildren, Mia and Ty; and her sister-in-law, Mary MacMinn.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where the visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Radzieta Funeral Home,

Cape May Court House, N.J.

www.radzieta.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020
