Regina Elizabeth Dudo Obituary
Regina E. Dudo of Warrington passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fox Chase Cancer Center. She was 64.

She was the loving and caring wife of Theodore Dudo. The couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on April 27th.

Born in Philadelphia, Regina was a daughter of the late Vincent and Philamane Spinelli.

Regina was employed as a library aide for Central Bucks West High School for 18 years.

In her free time, she enjoyed helping with high school theater, traveling to Florida and spending time with her close friends and family.

In addition to her husband, Theodore, she is survived by her two sons, Daniel and Christopher, and a sister, Rita Curione.

Regina's memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home's web site for up-to-date information.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
