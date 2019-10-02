Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Regina G. Ricketts

Regina G. Ricketts Obituary
Regina G. Ricketts, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Upper Black Eddy, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

She was born on June 24,1945. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence G. Ricketts, daughter the late George and Margaret Gleason. She is survived by her two dear children, Regina (Gifford) Grobien; Lawrence, Jr. (Neilly) Ricketts; grandchildren, Alena (Andrew) Casey, Julianna, Kimberley, Brigitta, Amelia, Cillian, Makrina, and Felicity Grobien, Lawrence III, Lilly Ricketts; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, David, and baby girl Casey; and sisters, Margaret Butler and Eleanor Sassani. A funeral service was held at the Aboite Baptist Church 5700 Homestead Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814. Private Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aboite Baptist Church or Visiting Nurses Hospice, both in Fort Wayne, Ind. Condolences may be left online at www.fluehr.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019
