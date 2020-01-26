|
Regina M. Finlayson of Hilltown passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She is reunited with her loving husband, Norman L. Finlayson, who preceded her in death. Regina died peacefully and was surrounded by family in her final hours. She was 76.
Born March 27, 1943 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John J. Stiglich and Elva H. (Ansel) Stiglich.
She is survived by her children, Norman Finlayson and his wife, Eileen, of Quakertown, John Finlayson and his wife, Jill, of Quakertown, Joseph Finlayson and his wife, Jennifer, of Perkasie, Daniel Finlayson and his wife, Donna, of Quakertown and Leah Finlayson and her wife, Julie, of Philadelphia. Regina was a loving and proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren, and is also survived by her siblings, Marie Pittman and her husband, Leon, of Warrington, Linda Groeber and her husband, Paul, of Hatfield, Patricia Ziemba of Newtown, and John Stiglich and his wife, Janis, of Quakertown. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Harry L. Finlayson and his wife, Linda, of North Wales.
During her long career as an educator, Regina was a teacher, principal, and school administrator. She has received many accolades as Principal of Raub Middle School and truly cared about the lives of all the students she met over the years. Regina was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction in the Allentown School District before her retirement.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Broad Street, Hilltown, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Regina's name to Pearl S. Buck House, 520 Dublin Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, or to the .
