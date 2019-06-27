Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Marie Minton Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Marie Minton Green Obituary
Regina Marie Minton Green of Sellersville, formerly of East Rockhill Township, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa. She was 93.

She was the wife of the late John Joseph Minton and the late Charles Green.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (White) Henkel.

Mrs. Green worked as a supervisor for the State of Pennsylvania, Auditor General's Office for many years until her retirement.

A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, Pa.

Mrs. Green was a loving and caring person and was a longtime supporter of children and animals in crisis. She never turned away anyone in need, despite facing her own difficulties. She also was an avid reader.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Fajardo and her husband, Joseph, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Marie Dumont of Perkasie; a son, Steve Minton and his wife, Maryte, of Ashland, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Angela DiBenidetto; two great grandchildren, Colette and Sienna; and a sister, Katherine Skibbe of Destin, Fla.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Joseph, John and William Minton; her daughter, Patricia Minton; a granddaughter, Jennifer Minton; and two sisters, Patricia Kelly and Agnes Lewis.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, Pa., where friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home, Perkasie, Pa.

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now