|
|
Regina Marie Minton Green of Sellersville, formerly of East Rockhill Township, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa. She was 93.
She was the wife of the late John Joseph Minton and the late Charles Green.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (White) Henkel.
Mrs. Green worked as a supervisor for the State of Pennsylvania, Auditor General's Office for many years until her retirement.
A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, Pa.
Mrs. Green was a loving and caring person and was a longtime supporter of children and animals in crisis. She never turned away anyone in need, despite facing her own difficulties. She also was an avid reader.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Fajardo and her husband, Joseph, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Marie Dumont of Perkasie; a son, Steve Minton and his wife, Maryte, of Ashland, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Angela DiBenidetto; two great grandchildren, Colette and Sienna; and a sister, Katherine Skibbe of Destin, Fla.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Joseph, John and William Minton; her daughter, Patricia Minton; a granddaughter, Jennifer Minton; and two sisters, Patricia Kelly and Agnes Lewis.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, Pa., where friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home, Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 27, 2019