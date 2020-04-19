|
Regina Richardson formerly of Warrington passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Hanover Hospital in Hanover, Pa. She was 87.
Regina was the wife of the late Joseph J. Richardson, Sr. The couple had been married for 61 years.
Born in Philadelphia Regina was the daughter of the late James J. and Regina (Cahill) O'Neill.
Regina was a Graduate of Little Flower High School and was employed with Sun Life of America and Durham Life.
Regina was an avid reader, and she enjoyed puzzles, family gatherings and many vacations with her family to Ocean City, N.J.
Regina is survived by her children Donna M. Smith (Stephen Jennis), Jeanne M. Lippy (Barry) and Joseph J. Richardson, Jr.(Beth). She was the sister of James O'Neill (Judy), Peg Castagna (late Lou), Jerry O'Neill (Margaret) and the late Kay Dwyer (late Jack). She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Regina's family will hold private services. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the .
