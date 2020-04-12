|
Rex Alan Felton of West Mifflin, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his loving wife of 33 years, Patrice (O'Brien) Felton, by his side. He was 71.
He was born July 1, 1948 in Philadelphia to the late William Margerison Felton and Myrtle Belle (Uetz) Felton. He was a 1966 graduate of Central Bucks High School and worked for 40 successful years in the food service, sales, and marketing industry.
He is survived by his four children, Rex Jr. (Brandi) of Lucas, Texas, Scott (Stephanie) of Harleysville, Christopher (Amanda) of Chalfont, and Tara Garcia (Henry) of Land O'Lakes, Fla. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Kathryn, Jacob, Miles, Grace, Emma, Piper, Anna, Luke, Nolan and Charlotte, and by his brothers, Harry Felton of Southampton and William Felton of Lubbock, Texas.
Rex was hardworking, witty, and a true competitor. A fantasy football champion and a youth baseball coach, he had a passion for sports, especially PSU football, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the N.Y. Yankees. Upon retirement, he served as an usher at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rex is best remembered for being a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a tireless supporter of his children and grandchildren in all their interests and endeavors. Rex enjoyed traveling the world with Patti, but those miles paled in comparison to the miles he traveled along the Pennsylvania turnpike to see his children, and later their families. A wordsmith, Rex is remembered for the hundreds of post cards, cards and letters he'd write, never forgetting a loved one's special occasion.
A celebration of life will be planned in the Doylestown area post COVID 19 social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doylestown Athletic Association Baseball.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020