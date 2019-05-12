|
Richard A. Orr of Willow Grove, Pa., passed peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 72.
He was the beloved husband of Betty J. (Moffa); loving father of Jennifer, Christine, Sean and Matthew (Jennifer Granger); devoted grandfather of Paige, Brooke, Sean, Mychal, Colin and Aubrey; brother of Ronald (Judith), Michael (Shirley), Karen Esty (Frank) and Thomas (Tammy); and father-in-law of Angela Orr.
Richard worked for Verizon Communication's for 30 years before retiring in 2005. Richard was a CYO Crusaders football coach for St. John of the Cross, a member of the Roslyn Boys Club and coached many different sports in Abington. He enjoyed bowling and all professional sports.
Richard was proud of serving in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. during the Vietnam War with the 173rd Airborne Division.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., both at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. Ardsley, Pa. A funeral procession for his interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will leave at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 16, from Queen of Peace Church.
Condolences may be left at the web site listed below.
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home,
Jenkintown
www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019