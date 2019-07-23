Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
View Map
Richard A. Rink Obituary
Richard A. Rink of Hilltown passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 67.

Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the family will greet friends beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the at .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on July 23, 2019
