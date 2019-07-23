|
Richard A. Rink of Hilltown passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 67.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the family will greet friends beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the request of the family.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 23, 2019