Richard Albert Miller
Richard Albert Miller, a resident of Doylestown, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was 94.
Born in Valatie, NY, Dick was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose in 2010. He is survived by his loving daughter Donna Miller, sister in law Helen Walker and many nieces and nephews.
Dick enjoyed many sports including baseball, football, soccer and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was known for his great sense of humor.
Dick was a proud Navy Veteran of WW II and Korea. He retired from Leeds & Northrup, was the Judge of Elections for Doylestown Borough, a member of St. Jude seniors and an usher at Philadelphia professional and Temple football games.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his Funeral Mass, 11 AM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, PA where the viewing will begin at 10 AM. Please wear masks and remember to social distance. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
