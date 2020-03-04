|
|
Richard C. DeKalb of Warminster, formerly of Abington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home in Ann's Choice. He was 92.
He was the husband of the late Doris Osborne DeKalb, with whom he had shared 58 years of marriage.
Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Ralph V. DeKalb and Dorothy Brown DeKalb. Richard graduated from Abington High School and Penn State University, with a stint in the U.S. Navy. Majoring in Mechanical Engineering, he then worked at Selas Corporation and the Naval Air Engineering Center at the Philadelphia Naval Yard and Lakehurst, N.J.
Very active in his church, he was a 65-year member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Glenside, as a Eucharistic minister, usher, and Vestry member. He was a charter member of the Roslyn Lions Club, involved for 30 years, and instrumental in the planning and development of Roslyn Park. Volunteering was important to him, at Abington Hospital, Ann's Choice, tutoring children and adults in a local literacy program, and delivering food to a soup kitchen in Philadelphia.
He loved traveling all over the world, playing bridge, reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are four children: Lynn B., wife of Mark Deschere, of Middletown, Del., Susan B., wife of Harold Gotwald, of Lancaster, Pa., Richard A., husband of Deborah DeKalb, of Abington, and Robert V., husband of Carole DeKalb, of Blue Bell, Pa., eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jean Kraus of Doylestown.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, where the visitation with family will begin at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Episcopal Community Services, 225 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside, Pa.
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020