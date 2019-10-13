|
|
Richard D. McCoach of Hilltown, Pa. passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Milford Township, Pa. He was 86.
He was the husband of Rosemarie E. (Jurin) McCoach. The couple had celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary on July 16, 2019.
Born in Colwyn, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Imogene (Baxter) McCoach. He was a 1951 graduate of Hilltown High School, Blooming Glen, Pa.
Dick served with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the Korean War in the 1950s.
He was employed by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for 32 years until retiring in 1980. Following his retirement with Bell, he worked as a Realtor for Kenneth Kratz Real Estate. Later, he was employed as a school bus driver for the Pennridge School District.
Dick was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hilltown, where he was an active member of the OLSH Senior Club.
A ham radio operator with the RF Hill Club, he was a former member of the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255, as well as the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge Post No. 245, both in Sellersville, Pa. An avid chess player, Dick even played via post cards with his opponents. A member of the Silver Slippers, he loved music and ballroom dancing.
An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, hiking, planting trees and camping with his family. He was particularly fond of visiting the family trailer in Jim Thorpe, Pa., and going to animal auctions where he purchased a goat, sheep, and geese over the years.
Surviving with his wife are four children, Marianne C. Kelly and her husband, Michael, of Oaks, Pa., R. Daniel "Dan" McCoach and his wife, Ann, of Macungie, Pa., David T. McCoach and his wife, Lori, of Perkiomenville, Pa., and Douglas S. McCoach of Royersford, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Michael J. Kelly III, Ryan T. Kelly, Keaton and Rachael McCoach, Courtney and Connor McCoach, and Kyle and Eric McCoach; and two great-grandchildren, Nora and Jack Kelly.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Jack McCoach.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Broad Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus No. 9736, c/o Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 31, Hilltown, PA 18927.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019