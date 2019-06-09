|
|
Richard D. Taylor of Ivyland died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 68.
Richard was the beloved husband of Cynthia Himsworth Taylor for 44 years.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Henry and Edna Landsiedel Taylor.
In addition to his beloved wife, Cynthia, he is survived by his children, Douglas R. Taylor and his wife, Margaret, of Ivyland, and Glen D. Taylor and his wife, Sara, of Chalfont. He also is survived by his sister, June Maier of Reading; and his four cherished grandchildren, Grace, Kathryn, Reagan, and Pierce Taylor.
Richard was a former resident of Horsham before moving to Ivyland in 1985. He was a graduate of Millersville University and he continued his graduate studies at Trenton State University. Richard was the founder and long-time president of Earthborne Trucks and Equipment in Warrington, from 1976 to 2014. He was a former Industrial Arts educator at Upper Moreland High School where he was a mentor to many. Richard was an active Trustee at the Newtown Presbyterian Church and dedicated countless hours of his time and concern to the church community and facilities. In his leisure time, he enjoyed spending many hours in the woods and on the water at Lake Wallenpaupack. He traveled extensively throughout the country camping. He also gave his time and treasury to the victims of hurricanes for relief and communities in need. Richard will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and by all who came to know him.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St., Newtown, PA 18940. A reception will follow at the church. Richard's interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the "Rick Taylor Scholarship Fund" at The AED Foundation, 650 E. Algonquin Road, Suite 305, Schaumburg, IL 60173. This continuing scholarship's purpose is to support the education of the next generation of diesel and heavy equipment technicians.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019