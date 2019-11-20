Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Richard Dyer Obituary
Richard "Dick" Dyer of the Community at Rockhill passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was 93.

Prior to residing at Rockhill, Dick was a longtime resident of Chalfont.

He was born in Harrisburg, Pa. and enjoyed many summers spent on the family farm in Hunters Valley, Pa. His lifelong love of farming was evidenced in the hours he spent in his gardens, but Dick's true avocation was working with wood. Every evening he could be found in his woodshop in the basement, making furniture. His memory will live on in the pieces that are found in the homes of his family and friends.

Dick worked as a machinist and Supervisor of Inspections. He worked for the Budd Co., Kolsman Motors and his last 25 years at AEL Emtech, a defense contractor. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World World II.

Dick was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Dyer.

He is survived by his four children, Richard, Dale Scafuro (Frank), Sandy Thomas (Ron) and Beth Rauschenberger (Rudy). He was the proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 11.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Thomas.

The family is grateful to the staff at the Community at Rockhill for their personal and compassionate care.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Dick's name to Team Foster, a non-profit group that provides service dogs to disabled veterans. Donations can be sent to Team Foster, 2037 Chestnut St., P.O. Box 2145, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 20, 2019
