Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. Ellis Obituary
Richard F. Ellis of Warminster passed away June 8, 2019. He was 79.

Richard was the beloved husband for over 30 years of the late Linda (Simmons) Ellis. He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late Roy and Pauline (French) Ellis.

Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #269.

He is survived by two sons, Edward Ellis and James Ellis; a daughter, Terri Long; many grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and one brother and three sisters, Charlotte Yarnel, Thelma Stoudt, Dorothy Burke and Robert Ellis.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 10 a.m. Wednesday. June 12, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd, Hatboro, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. His interment will follow in Pinegrove Memorial Park, Warminster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Ste. 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

To share online condolences please visit the funeral home web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now