Richard F. Ellis of Warminster passed away June 8, 2019. He was 79.
Richard was the beloved husband for over 30 years of the late Linda (Simmons) Ellis. He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late Roy and Pauline (French) Ellis.
Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #269.
He is survived by two sons, Edward Ellis and James Ellis; a daughter, Terri Long; many grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and one brother and three sisters, Charlotte Yarnel, Thelma Stoudt, Dorothy Burke and Robert Ellis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 10 a.m. Wednesday. June 12, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd, Hatboro, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. His interment will follow in Pinegrove Memorial Park, Warminster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Ste. 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 11, 2019