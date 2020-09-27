Richard G. "Rich" Rush of Mifflintown, Pa., formerly of Lansdale and Plumsteadville, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was 95.He was the loving husband of the late Ethel (Henry) Rush for 55 years.Richard was born in Plumsteadville to the late Walter D. Rush and the late Hannah O. (Gross) Rush. He began working on his grandfather's farm and then his uncle's dairy farm.After World War II, Richard volunteered with Brethren Service Committee as a "Seagoing cowboy" (livestock attendant) on a cattle boat, a program run by UNRRA (United Nations Relief & Rehabilitation Association) to resupply Europe with cattle. He then served with Mennonite Central Committee Pax program, where he built houses in West Germany for refugees driven from their homes in Eastern Europe. Richard worked for several commission merchants who sold farm products door to door in the Philadelphia suburbs, and then had a route of his own. He was employed as a gas blender specialist for Scott Specialty Gas (now known as Air Liquide) in Plumsteadville for 35 years.Richard was a life member of the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as a driver/engineer, treasurer, assistant chief, ambulance corpsman, and fire company historian. He produced a video for the company's 70th anniversary and a video for the opening of the Univest bank in Plumsteadville.He was a former member of Deep Run Mennonite Church East. Richard was a member of Doylestown Mennonite Church, where he served as an Elder, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher.Richard loved photography and he was very passionate about local history. He enjoyed baseball and playing for church softball teams. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and working on his computer. Richard made a historical video about his experience with the MCC Pax Program, which is now being used on their web site.He was a hardworking, loyal, kind man who had a gentle spirit, a good sense of humor, and was always willing to help others.Richard is survived by his daughter, Dawn Marie Troup and husband, Robert, of Richfield, Pa., his three grandchildren, Kathryn E. Miller and husband, Layne, of Columbia, Pa., Elya I. Kerstetter and husband, Evan, of McAlisterville, Pa., and Eric B. Troup and wife, Molly, of Richfield, Pa.; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Lillie Derstine and husband, Willard, of Doylestown, Pa.; and his brother-in-law, Lloyd Gehman of Quakertown, Pa.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, William G. and Vernon G. Rush; his four sisters, Evangeline G. Moyer, Irene G. Rush, Florence G. Rush, and Marian Gehman; his brother-in-law, Wellington Moyer; and his sister-in-law, Gladys S. Rush.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Doylestown Mennonite Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Doylestown Mennonite Church, 590 N. Broad St., Doylestown, PA 18901.To send online condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory,Souderton, Pa.