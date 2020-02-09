|
|
Richard Giannini Jr. of Doylestown passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Pine Run Health Care Center. He was 82 and a devoted husband to his beloved, Barbara L. Giannini, who passed in 2009.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late N. Richard and Ruth H. Luckenbill Giannini.
Dick was a graduate of Notre Dame, Class of 1959, and Temple School of Law, Class of 1962. He was lawyer for 45 years in public and private practice and a professor at Bucks County Community College for 34 years. Dick was a member of the Bucks County Bar Association, Sorin Society and Union Horse Company of Doylestown.
He enjoyed fishing, crabbing at the beach and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. Dick also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his four children, Nancy McCandless (Patrick), Richard Giannini (Tracy), Barbara Murray (Jim), and Karen Capps, as well as his 10 grandchildren, Madison, Nick, Emily, Maggie, Kyle, Erik, Ryan, Kaci, Scott and Cori.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020