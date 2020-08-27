Richard Guy Smith, "Smitty", of Riegelsville, Pa. died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home. He was 68.
He was the husband for 36 years to Mary E. Van Gieson, and father to his beloved daughter, Kathleen V. "Katie" Smith.
Smitty was born in Queens, N.Y. on June 20, 1952 to Eleanor (Harris) Smith and the late Jean Martin Smith.
Smitty was a glassblower, woodworker, antique furniture restorer, and collector supreme. He was lucky enough to turn his passions into a career at "Riverview Antiques" in Upper Black Eddy, owned by his close friend Kathie Brown. He was interested in basically everything and was a lifelong student of history, nature, Eastern culture, art, music, and more. He had affection and compassion for all animals and made sure that those closest to him were always taken care of.
He touched the life of anyone he met, whether a simple interaction or a deep relationship, and will be missed by those who had the honor of knowing him.
In addition to Mary and Katie "Kate", he is survived by his brother-in-law, James P. Van Gieson and wife, Kathy, of Foster, R.I., his nephews, Ben Van Gieson, wife Lindsey, and daughters Hadley and Talia of Sterling, Mass., and Mike Van Gieson of Dexter, Ore., and cousin, George Van Gieson of North Middletown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to any of the following would be appreciated: Friends of the Delaware Canal, Riegelsville Fire Co., Sierra Club, Upper Bucks EMS, Smithsonian Institution, Free Tibet, American Museum of Natural History, Metropolitan Museum of Art or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare.
