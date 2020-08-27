Smitty, our brother-in-law and dear friend, was a man of such diverse and accomplished talents that I find increasingly amazing as they are recalled here. He developed many skills and went on to master any that he set his mind to. Here are a few of them: The fashioning of precision, complex, custom lab glassware, beautiful high-art lampwork, (Ofttimes he'd create these wonders while being inspired while listening to Jazz, Classical or other styles of music. He could point to a particular feature of one of his Masterworks and tell you what passage was playing at the time of its creation.), woodcarving, fine antique furniture repair and restoration, among others.

Smitty was a self-taught scholar who became an expert in many fields. It was fascinating and enlightening to listen to him describe things in detail, while displaying precious items and printed references; Japanese Block Prints, sacred Tibetan artifacts, fascinating fossils, American and local historical facts, wonderful old hand tools and Art Glass were among his deep interests.

Listening to him talk to his Father-in-law, another impressive scholar, was sublime. The scope of these conversations were wonderful and unbounded. He could also make himself understood to the uninitiated about his interests just as well. Oh yeah, he could bake a fine pie too.

On a visit to relatives in the swampy New England woods, Smitty selected a large, comprehensive book on mushrooms from a bookcase, a piece of furniture that he had repaired, as matter of fact. Hours later, after exploring in the woods, he came in and told of the many mushrooms that he had found and several interesting facts about each. This was his way.

He was a man who never lost his childlike wonder. Our lives are enriched because his was part of them.

A far more important and admirable attribute was the will and strength to overcome very difficult personal challenges; to meet and beat them.

Above all, his love for his wife Mary and his daughter Kate is unbounded, consistent, eternal.

Jim & Kathy Van Gieson

