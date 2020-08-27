1/1
Richard Guy Smith
1952 - 2020
Richard Guy Smith, "Smitty", of Riegelsville, Pa. died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home. He was 68.

He was the husband for 36 years to Mary E. Van Gieson, and father to his beloved daughter, Kathleen V. "Katie" Smith.

Smitty was born in Queens, N.Y. on June 20, 1952 to Eleanor (Harris) Smith and the late Jean Martin Smith.

Smitty was a glassblower, woodworker, antique furniture restorer, and collector supreme. He was lucky enough to turn his passions into a career at "Riverview Antiques" in Upper Black Eddy, owned by his close friend Kathie Brown. He was interested in basically everything and was a lifelong student of history, nature, Eastern culture, art, music, and more. He had affection and compassion for all animals and made sure that those closest to him were always taken care of.

He touched the life of anyone he met, whether a simple interaction or a deep relationship, and will be missed by those who had the honor of knowing him.

In addition to Mary and Katie "Kate", he is survived by his brother-in-law, James P. Van Gieson and wife, Kathy, of Foster, R.I., his nephews, Ben Van Gieson, wife Lindsey, and daughters Hadley and Talia of Sterling, Mass., and Mike Van Gieson of Dexter, Ore., and cousin, George Van Gieson of North Middletown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to any of the following would be appreciated: Friends of the Delaware Canal, Riegelsville Fire Co., Sierra Club, Upper Bucks EMS, Smithsonian Institution, Free Tibet, American Museum of Natural History, Metropolitan Museum of Art or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare.

Please submit remembrances through the funeral home's web site below.

Heintzelman Funeral Home,

Hellertown, Pa.

www.heintzelmancares.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Smitty’s passing It was always a pleasure to listen to his many story’s on what he was working on or mailing out at the post office . He was a very intriguing person with much knowledge and a hearty laugh and smile . Thoughts and prayers to you Mary , and Kate so very sorry for your loss . Susan
Former clerk @ the Riegelsville Post Office
Susan Cope
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
My husband Paul and i are so sorry to hear of Smitty's passing. I met Smitty's wife Mary at a craft show many years ago, where she was selling Smitty's beautiful hand blown glassware. We ended up buying their home in Riegelsville, as they were planning to move to another location in the same quaint town. I was impressed with his passion for art and music and nature. Our sympathies go out to Mary and Kate and his extended family.
Jean Anthony
Friend
August 25, 2020
Smitty, our brother-in-law and dear friend, was a man of such diverse and accomplished talents that I find increasingly amazing as they are recalled here. He developed many skills and went on to master any that he set his mind to. Here are a few of them: The fashioning of precision, complex, custom lab glassware, beautiful high-art lampwork, (Ofttimes he'd create these wonders while being inspired while listening to Jazz, Classical or other styles of music. He could point to a particular feature of one of his Masterworks and tell you what passage was playing at the time of its creation.), woodcarving, fine antique furniture repair and restoration, among others.
Smitty was a self-taught scholar who became an expert in many fields. It was fascinating and enlightening to listen to him describe things in detail, while displaying precious items and printed references; Japanese Block Prints, sacred Tibetan artifacts, fascinating fossils, American and local historical facts, wonderful old hand tools and Art Glass were among his deep interests.
Listening to him talk to his Father-in-law, another impressive scholar, was sublime. The scope of these conversations were wonderful and unbounded. He could also make himself understood to the uninitiated about his interests just as well. Oh yeah, he could bake a fine pie too.
On a visit to relatives in the swampy New England woods, Smitty selected a large, comprehensive book on mushrooms from a bookcase, a piece of furniture that he had repaired, as matter of fact. Hours later, after exploring in the woods, he came in and told of the many mushrooms that he had found and several interesting facts about each. This was his way.
He was a man who never lost his childlike wonder. Our lives are enriched because his was part of them.
A far more important and admirable attribute was the will and strength to overcome very difficult personal challenges; to meet and beat them.
Above all, his love for his wife Mary and his daughter Kate is unbounded, consistent, eternal.
Jim & Kathy
Jim & Kathy Van Gieson
Family
