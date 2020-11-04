Richard H. "Dick" Lassen, a resident of Abington, Pa. for the past 43 years, and formerly of Roslyn, Pa. for 18 years, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was 85.
He was the devoted husband for 59 years to Nancy Jolly Lassen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children and their spouses, Linda Lassen of Glenside, Pa., Cheryl Ann Lassen (Mary Beth Chester) of Cranberry Township, Pa., and Scott Lassen (Janis) of Downingtown, Pa., his three grandchildren, Kate, Natalie and Caroline, and by his nephews and nieces. Dick is also survived by his twin brother, Robert Lassen (Shirl) of Harleysville, Pa., and sister, Delphine Zimmel of Hatboro.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delphine Marie Holmes, father, Howard Theodore Lassen, brother, Howard Lassen, nephew, Howard Lassen, sister-in-law, Etta Lassen, brother-in-law, Marvin Zimmel, and son-in-law, Rick Voss.
Born Nov. 2, 1934 in Doylestown and growing up in Germantown, Dick graduated from Germantown Academy in 1953. He went to Temple University on a football scholarship only to return home after one year when his father passed to help his family. In 1955, Dick joined the U.S. Army, serving two years in Fort Hamilton, N.Y. After more than 30 years of service at Equifax working as an Insurance Investigator, Dick retired and was able to start a new chapter in his life.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home, 1500 Old York Road, Abington. His funeral service and interment at George Washington Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, or at montgomerycountyspca.org
