Richard J. "Butch" Henry of Kintnersville passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem. He was 68.
He was the son of Theresa (Hagan) Henry and the late John Henry. He was the loving husband of Sandy Mitchell for the past 44 years.
Butch was a truck driver for Ryder. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids. He was very caring and compassionate and would do anything for anyone. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed fixing things and rebuilding motorcycles & trucks. He also loved to read and go to the beach.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Oliver of Quakertown; a brother, Patrick of Florida; a sister, Mehgan, wife of Mark Schneider of Green Lane; nephew, Zachary, and niece, Valerie; grandsons, Lucas John and Evan Alexander; and many friends.
Friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. Memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019