Richard J. Lewandowski
Richard J. Lewandowski of Quakertown died June 15, 2020 in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He was 79.

He was the husband of Patricia I. (Creamer) Lewandowski. They were married 43 years last June.

Born in Conshohocken, Pa. he was the son of the late Stanley J. & Marie H. Lewandowski.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a chief Master Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force with the 913 AG Willow Grove Air Base retiring as a flight line branch chief.

He was a master craftsman building his own home in Bedminister. He also enjoyed woodworking, and doing all handiwork. Richard enjoyed the yearly gatherings of the 913 AG. He was an unselfish person putting everyone before him.

He was a member of St. Isidores Catholic Church in Quakertown.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Richard (Ginamarie) of Dover, DE and Steven Mark (Karen) of Gilbertsville, Pa. 4 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy D. Stefkovic.

A Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Isidore's Catholic Church 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the church. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Shriners Hospital for Children 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.

www.crstrunk.com

Quakertown, Pa.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
June 16, 2020
Dick was a good friend and great leader at Willow Grove. Peggy and I are very sorry to hear of his passing. He will be missed. I wish I could be there for the funeral to pay my respects, but with the pandemic that just isn Possible. Patty?, we will keep you and the family in our prayers
Phil Clark
Served In Military Together
