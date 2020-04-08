Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Korupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Korupp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Korupp Obituary
Richard John Korupp of Roper, N.C., formerly of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. and Duluth, Minn., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Richard was an avid Pilot, painter, wood carver, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters of Duluth, and by his son, Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Carole (Flynn); children, Stephen and wife, Julie, of Lincoln, England, Thomas Wilmer of Rochester, N.Y., John of Augusta, Ga., and Alexandra and partner, Steve Ralis, of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Contributions in his name made to the are appreciated.

Online condolences may be made through the funeral home's web site below.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Edenton, N.C.

www.millerfhc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -