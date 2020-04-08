|
Richard John Korupp of Roper, N.C., formerly of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. and Duluth, Minn., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Richard was an avid Pilot, painter, wood carver, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters of Duluth, and by his son, Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Carole (Flynn); children, Stephen and wife, Julie, of Lincoln, England, Thomas Wilmer of Rochester, N.Y., John of Augusta, Ga., and Alexandra and partner, Steve Ralis, of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Contributions in his name made to the are appreciated.
