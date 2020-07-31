Richard L. "Dick" Ritter, a longtime resident of Warrington, Pa. and retired employee of Bell Telephone, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was 91.



Dick was born in Mansfield, Pa. on Dec. 26, 1928 to George E. and Hazel Adams Ritter. He met the "love of his life," Mary Toy Ritter, at Mansfield State Teachers College. They married while he was still in the U.S. Army Reserve, then moved to Warrington to pursue their careers and dreams.



Dick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mary and will be dearly missed by his children, Barbara Ritter Adkins and Richard L. Ritter Jr. and his wife, Debbie, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



A service to celebrate Dick's life will be announced at a later date.



Donations can be made in his name to the National Audubon Society.



