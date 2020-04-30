|
|
Richard "Dick" Ledyard of Wycombe, Pa. passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Tunkhannock, Pa. on July 8, 1930, Dick was the son of the late Harold and Velma Fern (VanSickle) Ledyard. He spent his youth growing up in and around Bloomsburg, Pa.
He met his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay (Shoemaker) Ledyard, while they attended Bloomsburg High School (Class of '48). He attended Bloomsburg University, where he received a B.S. in Education and earned a Master's in Education from Temple University.
Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany in the Machine Records Unit from 1952 to 1954, and was honorably discharged in 1960.
Upon his return, Dick and Kay moved their family to Bucks County, where he took a teaching position at Hatboro-Horsham High School. He taught accounting and typing and also coached baseball, basketball and football. He started his own public accounting business and later became the chairman of the accounting department before retiring in 1983.
During his extensive coaching career, "Coach Ledyard" won divisional championships and led the 1976-77 Hatters baseball team to their win at the Bucks-Mont District 1 PIAA state championship. In 2016, he was honored by the Hatboro Horsham Alumni Association as a "coaching legend" for his 24 years of baseball coaching excellence.
Dick enjoyed working on his home, gardening and pursuing his passions for fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Tea Spring Hunting Club. Mostly, he loved spending time with Kay and his family at their "Cabin Sweet Cabin" on Pecks Pond.
Dick will be so very missed by his many friends, colleagues and clients, but mostly by his family, including his sister-in-law, Phyllis Jean Shoemaker. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His legacy will carry on through his six children, Stephen Ledyard and husband, Barry Brewin, Mark H. Ledyard and wife, Elizabeth, Karen F. Martin and husband, Brian, Richard A. Ledyard Jr. and fiancée, Lisa, Vanessa L. Conner and husband, Jim, and Shane Ledyard and wife, Carice, along with 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild due in August. Dick left an indelible mark on those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, grandson, Richard A. Ledyard III, and sisters, Ruth Ledyard and Beatrice Neff.
A memorial service to celebrate Dick will be held at a later date. You may contact his daughter, Vanessa Conner, at 267-716-1012 or [email protected] if you would like to be notified of the service.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 30, 2020