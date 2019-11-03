|
|
Richard M. Clendaniel Sr. of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Powerback Rehabilitation. He was 61.
Born in Phila., he was the loving son of the late George and Dorothy (Thompson) Clendaniel. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (DeJulio) and loving father of Rick Jr. (Emily), Adrienne (Paul) Burkholder, Zack and Gabrielle Clendaniel.
He was the brother of Dorothy, George, Betty, Donna, David and the late Patty and Jackie.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Daisy, Nevaeh, Charlie, Parker and Jamie.
Rick was a U.S. Army Veteran and the owner of Crown Fence Co.
He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76er's and enjoyed watching college football.
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 after until time of his funeral service at 12 noon in St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 999 York Rd., Warminster, Pa.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The Decker-Givnish Life
Celebration Home,
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019