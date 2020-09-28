1/
Richard M. Trauger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Trauger, of Sellersville, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Brookdale Dublin. He was 87.

He was the beloved husband of Marcella (Eisbrenner) Trauger with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage.

Born May 30, 1933 in Perkasie, he was a son of the late Miriam (Mann) Trauger Bastian.

In addition to his wife Marcella, he is survived by his children Michael Alan Trauger and his wife Linda and Jon William Trauger; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister.

He was preceded in death by two brothers.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford.

Services for Richard will be private.

Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to either St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 East Church Street, Sellersville, PA 18960 or Brookdale Dublin, 160 Elephant Road, Dublin, PA 18917 or Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Road, Ste. 315, Wayne Pa 19087.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at the website below.

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.

www.williamsberegykoffel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved