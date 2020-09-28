Richard M. Trauger, of Sellersville, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Brookdale Dublin. He was 87.He was the beloved husband of Marcella (Eisbrenner) Trauger with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage.Born May 30, 1933 in Perkasie, he was a son of the late Miriam (Mann) Trauger Bastian.In addition to his wife Marcella, he is survived by his children Michael Alan Trauger and his wife Linda and Jon William Trauger; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister.He was preceded in death by two brothers.A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford.Services for Richard will be private.Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to either St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 East Church Street, Sellersville, PA 18960 or Brookdale Dublin, 160 Elephant Road, Dublin, PA 18917 or Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Road, Ste. 315, Wayne Pa 19087.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at the website below.Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.