Richard P. Cook, M.D. of Macungie, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his home. He was 76.

He was the husband of Beth (Mullen) Cook for the past 32 years.

Born in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Dale W. and M. Catherene (Weaver) Cook. Richard graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1977, received his MBA in Economics from UCLA, his Bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and graduated as Valedictorian from John Harris High School.

He completed his residency in Family Practice at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia. He went onto have his own family practice in Perkasie for many years and most recently worked for Zionsville Family Practice for 10 years, retiring in 2012. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as a Systems Analyst in the Pentagon. Richard was a very active member at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.

Survivors include his wife, Beth, his children, Susannah Cook, Patrick Cook and his wife, Erin, and Jennifer Thompson and her husband, Douglas, and grandson, Owen Richard Cook.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Cook.

His memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Milford Park Bible Camp, 6451 Chestnut St., Zionsville, Pa. There will a gathering from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship, 418 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home,

Emmaus, Pa.

www.bachmankulikreinsmith.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2020.
