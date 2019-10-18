Home

Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
Richard P. Haage Sr.

Richard P. Haage Sr. Obituary
Richard P. Haage Sr., a longtime resident of Hatboro and then North Wales, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was 87.

He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Focht) Haage.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John Oscar and Marian (Kramer) Haage. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Haage was the manager of Len's Shoe Box of Hatboro for many years.

Richard and his wife, Betty, enjoyed camping. He enjoyed gardening, sailing, woodworking and bowling.

He was the loving father of Richard Haage (Cindy) and Lou Ann Pursell (Drew), the blessed grandfather of Eric (Jill), Sarah, Drew, Jason, Chris, Michael and Rachel, and great grandfather of Silas Jack Haage. He also was the brother of the late John Haage.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing after 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.

To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2019
