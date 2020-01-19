Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Richard Pisut Obituary
Richard (Dick) Pisut, a longtime resident of Chalfont, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Dick was 80 years old.

Born and raised in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia to the late Peter and Mary Pisut, he is survived by his three sons, Scott (Chris), Tom (Tracy), and Jeff; his three brothers, Robert, Ronald (Lisa), and Roy (Jean); and his six grandchildren, Kevin, Colin, Madison, Dianna, Alyssa and Max.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave. (Rt. 202), Chalfont, PA 18914, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dick Pisut to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020
