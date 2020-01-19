|
Richard Sheridan Haver of Horsham passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was 89.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Rosshirt) Haver.
Dick was well-known and loved for the many lives he touched as a gymnastics instructor and coach.
He is survived by his only daughter, Barbara; and granddaughter, Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and surviving family.
The funeral will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Flowers are appreciated or feel free to donate to the organization of your choice.
