Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Richard S. Haver Obituary
Richard Sheridan Haver of Horsham passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was 89.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Rosshirt) Haver.

Dick was well-known and loved for the many lives he touched as a gymnastics instructor and coach.

He is survived by his only daughter, Barbara; and granddaughter, Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and surviving family.

The funeral will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

Flowers are appreciated or feel free to donate to the organization of your choice.

Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home,

Allentown

www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020
