Richard Seachrist of Boyertown, Pa., formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.
Rich, as he was known to his many family members, friends and co-workers, was lovingly married to Ruth (Wardlow) Seachrist for 53 joyous and blessed years. Together they had three children, Wendy Clark of Virginia, Heather Swieringa (Scott) of Doylestown, Pa., and Richard Seachrist (Pichett) of Collingswood, N.J.
He was lovingly known as Grandpa to his loving grandchildren, Jake, Sabrina, Desiree, Ethan, Annabel, Logan and Sydney & seven great grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Ricky" Seachrist.
Rich was a graduate of Upper Dublin High School and studied two years of Business at The University of Pennsylvania. While in high school Rich enlisted and honorably served in the Army National Guard for nine years in the 1950s.
Professionally speaking, Rich was a maintenance engineer at the Nabisco Company, where he was responsible for maintaining and keeping the machinery line moving. Rich took great pride in the fact that he never called out sick to work in the approximately 25 years of employment with Nabisco. Another sense of pride was that he was known as "Mr. Fixit" on the job and would never stand for a machine break down on his watch.
His children and grandchildren truly loved when Rich brought home Oreos, Ritz and other tasty treats from the Nabisco Company Store.
Rich enjoyed many hobbies including tending to his vast garden, watching and attending NASCAR events with his son, Ricky, and listening to country and gospel music.
Rich also was very interested in politics, both national and local, and always was very patriotic.
Services will be open to any and all who would like to celebrate Rich's life and will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914, where the viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and welcomed for Hilltown Baptist Church, where Rich and his family praised the Lord and where he will be laid to rest.
In the end, Rich would appreciate being remembered as a God fearing man who loved Jesus and his family, and is at Peace in Heaven with his beloved son, Ricky.
To share your fondest memories of Richard, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 22, 2020