Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Rita Bryson Obituary
Rita Bryson of Shippensburg, Pa., formerly of Hatboro, Montgomery County, died on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Chambers Pointe Nursing Home, Chambersburg, Pa. She was 96.

She was born Aug. 20, 1923 in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine Pellegrino.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed entertaining family, reading, and needlepoint.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, and her daughter, Janice.

She is survived by three daughters, a grandson, and a sister.

A private family service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Chaplin Brenda Doyle will officiate. Rita will then be laid to rest alongside her husband at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, Pa.

Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.,

Shippensburg, Pa.

www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020
