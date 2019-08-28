Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David's Church
316 Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA
Rita D. Stuhltrager Obituary
Rita D. Stuhltrager, formerly of Warminster and Willow Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 83.

Rita was the beloved wife of the late Paul Stuhltrager Jr., with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She was born in Bloomsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Edgar and Marie Derr.

Rita had a career as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years with Abington Hospital Health Network.

She loved taking family vacations in Ocean City, N.J. and had a passion for anything Penn State. The Mummers Parade was always a highlight for Rita to watch on New Year's Day. She was devoted to her family and grandchildren and her faith.

Rita is survived by her children, Richard P. Stuhltrager and Susan Brown and her husband, David; two grandchildren, David Jr. and Allison; her sister, Judith Cox; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Satuday, at St. David's Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove (no viewing on Saturday). Her interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rita's name to Liberty Hospice, 7002 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

To share memories and condolences with Rita's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019
