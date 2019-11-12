|
Rita (Cunningham) Jones Smith passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the beloved wife of the late Charles Smith and daughter to the late John and Margaret McKay Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by her cherished sister, Regina New, her loving brother, John Cunningham, as well as her former husband, Edward S. Jones.
Rita graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School. When she wasn't busy caring for her children, she worked as an administrative assistant for the government and retired from the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster.
Rita enjoyed traveling, dancing, singing, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and she particularly loved singing in the chorus at Neshaminy Falls, where she resided.
Rita is survived by her loving children, Rita Miller, Michael Jones (Donna), Deborah Wolfe, the late Edward Jones (Susan), Francis Jones, and Carole DiGiuseppe (Stephen Dolinski), her grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, Christopher and Nicholas, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will take place privately.
Contributions in Rita's name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2019