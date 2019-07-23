|
|
Rita M. (Mazullo) Williams of Hatboro, Pa., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Garden Spring Center. She was 92.
Rita was born Nov. 25, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Anthony Mazullo and the late Palma (Noce) Mazullo.
She was the beloved mother of Anthony Williams and his wife the late Catherine, Natalie Stolvoort and her husband Hank, Theresa Rio and her husband Joseph, Paul Williams and his wife Joan, and John Williams and his wife Patricia. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Dominic (late Dorothy) and the late Anthony (late Theresa) Marzullo.
Rita grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia where she attended St. Vincent de Paul Parish. She traveled the world with her husband while he served in the U.S. Army. They settled in the Roslyn section of Abington Township and she raised her five children.
Rita obtained her driver's license in her fifties and was crowned "Rita on the Road". She enjoyed baking and always welcomed company.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 10 a.m. until her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. Her graveside service will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Avenue, Cheltenham, PA 19038.
Angelone Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 23, 2019