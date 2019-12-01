Home

Robert A. Bilsland Obituary
Robert A. Bilsland of Warrington, formerly of Doylestown and New Jersey, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence. He was 97.

Robert was the loving husband of the late Rena Bilsland, who passed away in 2009.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1922, he was a son of the late James and Annie Bilsland.

Robert was a member of the British Navy in World War II.

He was employed as a train engineer in Scotland and worked in the industrial field for many years after moving to the U.S. in 1955.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed traveling, square dancing and spending time with his family. He was always proud of his Scottish heritage and sharing it with his family.

Robert is survived by two sons, Denis Bilsland (Ann) and Gordon Bilsland (Gail), seven grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Robert was a member of Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church.

Robert's celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, Hartsville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to The Parkinson Council, 555 City Ave., Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or online at theparkinsoncouncil.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019
